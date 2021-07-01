Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.60

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.60 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 398.20 ($5.20), with a volume of 266448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.60 ($5.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.16.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

