Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce sales of $756.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.80 million and the lowest is $718.20 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

DCI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.