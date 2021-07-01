DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 72.5% in June

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 589,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 154,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $12,086,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.