Dovu (DOV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Dovu has a market cap of $8.70 million and $2.27 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,826.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

