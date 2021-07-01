Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.77

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.