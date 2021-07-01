Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.77

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

