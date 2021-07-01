Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,392.54 or 0.99667917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

