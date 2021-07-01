Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.54. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 509,802 shares traded.

DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.