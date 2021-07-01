Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.65% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $594.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $3,136,155. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

