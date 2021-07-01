EasyFi (EASY) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00007658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $436,954.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.15 or 0.00692806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,312% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

