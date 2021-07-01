Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616. Edenred has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.329 dividend. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

