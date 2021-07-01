Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,691 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,691 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000.

LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

