Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 57,192 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.01. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.01. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

