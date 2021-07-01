Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,209. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.