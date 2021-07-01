Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 305.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 28,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,918. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.