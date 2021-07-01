Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,816,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.67. 983,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,920,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.