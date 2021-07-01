Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 26,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

