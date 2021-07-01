Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.