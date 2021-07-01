Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 265,192 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 414,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 652,059 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51.

