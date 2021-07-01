Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,384.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $148,384.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

