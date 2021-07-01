Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,967.39 and approximately $74.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00401214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars.

