Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 150.70 ($1.97), with a volume of 901,889 shares.

ELM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.14. The company has a market capitalization of £876.60 million and a P/E ratio of -18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.