Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 332,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 259,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

