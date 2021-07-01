Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

