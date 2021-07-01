Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,332. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.