Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,332. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

