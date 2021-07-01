Enigma Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Enigma has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00410202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015402 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.01296523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

