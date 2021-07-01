Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $941.87 million and $185.07 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00695788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

