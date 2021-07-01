Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Sells 12,031 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.58. 1,053,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,810. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

