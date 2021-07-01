Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.08. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

