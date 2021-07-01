EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

EQT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91. EQT has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

