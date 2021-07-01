Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 1st (AGFMF, ANCUF, CGEAF, CUBE, EXR, GTLS, LSI, MAC, MLLGF, NSA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 1st:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get AGF Management Limited alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.50 to $51.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.50 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.