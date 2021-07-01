Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 1st (AGFMF, ANCUF, CGEAF, CUBE, EXR, GTLS, LSI, MAC, MLLGF, NSA)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 1st:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.50 to $51.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $17.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.50 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

