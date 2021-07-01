Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 1st (BARC, CLR, COP, CPE, DVN, EQT, IFXA, MRO, MTDR, MUR)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 1st:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $63.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $24.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.