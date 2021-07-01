Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 1st (BARC, CLR, COP, CPE, DVN, EQT, IFXA, MRO, MTDR, MUR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 1st:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $63.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $24.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

