Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 1st (AER, AMAL, AMDUF, APYX, ASHTY, AUB, AVAV, CABGY, CRARY, ENLAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 1st:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap Holdings alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €14.80 ($17.41).

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. The firm currently has SEK 118 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 115.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. The firm currently has SEK 188 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 184.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.