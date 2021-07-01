Eric Domagalski Sells 1,855 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 754,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,140. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

