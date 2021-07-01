EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.16. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

