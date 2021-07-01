Ethverse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,532.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $190,309.57 and $45,532.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00200966 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.60 or 0.00741135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,518,263 coins and its circulating supply is 8,428,089 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

