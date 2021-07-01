EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, EUNO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $25.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.01007939 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,245,598,139 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

