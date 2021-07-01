Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

ERFSF opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.