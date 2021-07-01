Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAHPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

CAHPF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

