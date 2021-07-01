Experty (EXY) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Experty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Experty has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Experty has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,568.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Experty

EXY is a coin. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 coins. Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Experty is medium.com/@experty_io . Experty’s official website is experty.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token. “

