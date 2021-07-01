Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

EXR traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

