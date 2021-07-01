Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.
EXR traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17.
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
