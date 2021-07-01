Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 93,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

