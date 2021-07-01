F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 105,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $498,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

