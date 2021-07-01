Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 23,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,048,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $308,805,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 14,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 720,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

FB stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $348.68. 445,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,414,283. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The firm has a market cap of $988.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,770 shares of company stock valued at $747,770,138. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.