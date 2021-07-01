FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $403.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.80 million to $407.37 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

