FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $403.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.80 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.