Falcon Project Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $27,649.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.