FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 2.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.80. 2,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,535,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

