FIL Ltd Sells 96,335 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,335 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $622,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 548,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,190. The company has a market cap of $474.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

