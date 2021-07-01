Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.45. Findev shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 915 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

