First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

